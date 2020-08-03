4 set to stand trial in grand Rapids riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four of the 16 people charged in connection to the riot in downtown Grand Rapids earlier this year have been bound over to stand trial.

Kent County District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub said Monday afternoon that there is enough evidence to send John Dupree, Olivia Hull, Matthew Hurth and Omar Suarez-Landero’s cases to trial.

All four face rioting and other related charges. Dupree and Hurth were allegedly involved in setting fire to several Wyoming police cruisers parked downtown to help with police response, while Hull and Suarez-Landero allegedly had a hand in the damage caused at Sundance Grill & Bar.

A booking photo of John Dupree from the Kent County jail.

A June 8, 2020, booking photo of Olivia Hull from the Kent County jail.

A June 9, 2020, mug shot of Matthew Hurth from the Kent County jail.

A booking photo of Omar Suarez-Landero from the Kent County jail.

Fifteen adults and a juvenile have been charged in connection to the May 30 and May 31 riot, which caused some $2 million in damages to downtown businesses and costs to the city.

Grand Rapids police are still looking for more they say caused damage. Last month, they released dozens of photos from social media posts, surveillance cameras and news coverage, hoping the public would be able to name more suspects.