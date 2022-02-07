4-minute gap: GRPD accidental shooting footage leads to more questions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New questions are surfacing about body camera video from the night a Grand Rapids police officer says he accidentally fired his gun.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, News 8 obtained two video clips from the Dec. 9 incident.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department had spotted a vehicle they believed to be stolen. The driver pulled off near Cass Avenue and Sycamore Street SE and went inside a home. Officers set up a perimeter, and once the driver went back outside they surrounded him.

While they were moving in on the driver, an officer fired his gun. No one was injured, but it did damage a home.

The video released Thursday by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows the officer in his car and then jumps to four minutes later, when the officer’s gun goes off while approaching the driver outside of the house.

Immediately after the shot is fired, Officer Gregory Bauer said it was him and that he had tripped.

When asked to see the footage leading up to when the shot was fired, GRPD said News 8 received the entirety of the officer body-worn camera and in-car camera footage. Further questions about a four-minute gap in the video were forwarded to the department’s FOIA coordinator.

After reviewing the video, a former police officer with 36 years in law enforcement said it’s what we don’t see that’s concerning. James Howard, CEO of Trinity Security Services, said the camera should have been rolling throughout the incident.

“I’m disappointed that the department did not show you the whole video,” Howard said. “I think they should have showed you everything, because when they do something like this it makes me feel like they’re trying to hide something.”

Howard said accidental shootings do happen and he doesn’t necessarily agree with the officer facing criminal charges in such case. However, Howard said he can’t determine what to make of the incident without the seeing what led up to the shot being fired.

“Something happened between the time we see him driving to the time he says, ‘That was me, that was me, I tripped,'” Howard said. “(Something is) missing and that causes me concern.”

Daevionne Smith, who says he was nearly struck by the bullet, also wants to see what happened before the gun went off.

“It’s a lot of questions,” Smith said. “Why are things not being shown and why are things only partial truths like, show us everything, lay it out on the floor.”

Police were searching for a stolen vehicle when they approached Smith, thinking he was the driver. Smith turned out not to be the person police were looking for, and he wasn’t driving the same model car.