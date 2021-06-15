4 injured after deck collapses in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured after a deck collapsed at a home in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Kendall Street near Kalamazoo Avenue, north of 44th Street.

Investigators said it appears the deck had sustained some rotting at an area where it attached to the home. As many as a dozen people may have been on the structure when it collapsed, falling about 10 feet.

All four victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.