GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were hurt in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were near the Blue Bridge and heard multiple gunshots in the area.

Responding officers found a “large disorderly gathering” on the bridge and four adults hurt. GRPD said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.