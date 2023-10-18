GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A $4.2 million restoration project for a historic ballpark officially kicks off Wednesday.

Sullivan Field, once known as Valley Field, is a ballpark on Grand Rapids’ West Side that dates back to the 1930s.

Fans of Valley Field, the group working to revitalize the park, is set to break ground on a $4.2 million restoration project Wednesday afternoon. The event starts at 3:30 p.m.

So far, the group says it has raised $3.6 million for the project — more than 85% of its goal. To raise the rest of the money, Fans of Valley Field plans to look to the broader community: Wednesday marks the beginning of the public phase of the group’s capital campaign.

A rendering shows the plan for the renovated Sullivan Field in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy)

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, Rockford Construction CEO Mike VanGessel and donor Mark Bissell are expected to speak Wednesday, according to organizers.

You can learn more about Fans of Valley Field by visiting the group’s website.