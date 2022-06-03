BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The third suspect in the murder of a man that was caught on a bank ATM surveillance camera has been charged.

On Friday, Javonte Rosa, 23, was charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony firearms for the murder of Joseph Wilder. His bond was denied.

Rosa, along with the two other men charged in connection to the murder, Rhishy Manning, 22, and Jaheim Hayes-Goree, 20, was also charged in connection to an armed robbery of a gas station along 28th Street. They were charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony firearms.

May 25, 2022, booking photos of Jaheim Hayes-Goree (left) and Rhishy Manning (right) from the Kent County jail.

Wilder was shot to death on May 24 during a 5-hour crime spree.

The spree had started shortly before 10 p.m. when the men fired shots in the 600 block of Leonard Street NW during an armed robbery. A clerk at the Family Dollar said the shots were fired inside the store. No one was hurt.

An undated courtesy photo of Joseph Wilder.

Around 10:30 p.m., Wilder was making a deposit at a Huntington National Bank ATM on S. Division Avenue near M-6 in Byron Township when he was shot and killed.

“It appears as though the shots were fired as the man was trying to leave,” Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said last week.

Around 11:30 p.m., according to investigators, the men stole an Audi SUV on S. Division Avenue north of Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE in Grand Rapids. Authorities said there were then two more armed robberies were using that SUV. The first happened on Ann Street between Monroe and Plainfield Avenues around 1:15 a.m. The second happened at 28th Street and East Paris Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The police chase with two crime spree suspects ended in a yard at Alpine Avenue and 4 Mile Road, 30 feet from a home. (May 25, 2022)

The crime spree ended when the SUV crashed during a police chase around 2:15 a.m. on May 25 in an Alpine Township yard, just 30 feet from a home, at Alpine Avenue and 4 Mile Road. “Multiple” people took off running but were caught by police who used a drone and tracking dogs to catch them.

Michigan State Police records show Rosa was previously convicted of felony assault and a weapons charge in 2016 and was sentenced to prison time.

It is unclear when Rosa will be back in court.