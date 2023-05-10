GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A third grader was found with a loaded gun at Stocking Elementary in Grand Rapids Wednesday, the school district says.

No one was hurt.

The gun was found in the student’s backpack after another student reported it, Principal Michael Thomasma wrote in a letter to families. Grand Rapids police have been brought in to investigate.

“It saddens me that such an incident occurred within our school community today. Furthermore, it is frustrating to witness the increasing frequency of similar incidents not just in Grand Rapids, but across the nation,” Thomasma wrote.

This marks the fourth time this school year that Grand Rapids Public Schools staff have found a gun on campus. Each time, the student involved was middle school-aged or younger. One week ago, a 7-year-old brought an unloaded gun to Cesar E. Chavez Elementary.

“Our cry, and my personal cry to this community (is) if we are serious about reducing gun violence, it starts with our youth, it starts with parents securing weapons if they have children living in their homes,” GRPS Chief of Staff and Executive Director of School Safety Larry Johnson said last week.

Thomasma echoed the call for safe storage in his Wednesday letter.

“I would like to take this opportunity to urge parents who own firearms to prioritize the safety of their children. It is absolutely critical that all weapons are securely locked and kept away from the reach of children. As responsible adults, we must be the first line of defense in protecting our young people. I implore you to pay close attention to what your scholars bring with them when they leave your homes,” he said.

GRPS is hosting a school safety community forum for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at GRPS University on Fuller Avenue NE north of Leonard Street.

Students and community members can always use the statewide OK2SAY program to send anonymous text tips about safety concerns.