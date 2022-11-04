GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One race attracting a lot of attention is in the 3rd Congressional District, which covers a large portion of West Michigan.

Republican John Gibbs faces Democrat Hillary Scholten in the race for the 3rd. Both have brought in big names this week to bolster their campaign.

At a Friday morning rally, Scholten brought in fellow Michigander and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

In one-on-one interviews, News 8 asked both candidates what it will take to seal the deal with voters Tuesday.

Buttigeg says it comes down to showing the difference between both parties’ messaging.

“Most Americans and certainly the people I’ve met in West Michigan reject this extremism that suggests being in congress and being in politics is about getting the viral retweets or clicks online or pushing some video on conspiracy theories. We don’t need videos on conspiracy theories,” said Buttigieg. “We need funding for public education and roads and the things that are really going to make a difference in our lives.”

Scholten said her efforts leading up to Tuesday will be convincing voters to get to the polls.

“We need everyone to get out and cast their vote. We are experiencing such incredible momentum on the ground here. You can hear the buzz in the background. Every day when we’re out talking to voters, they’re really excited. We need people to cast their ballots anytime between now and Nov. 8,” said Scholten.

Buttigieg’s Grand Rapids appearance follows a Tuesday visit from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in support of Scholten’s opponent, Republican John Gibbs.

Gibbs said the Cruz visit was a boost to his campaign.

“I think that for any of the undecided voters out there or folks who were on my side but not sure about going out to vote, I think having Senator Cruz here made a big difference in that. And letting those people know exactly what is at stake here, and making sure they get out to vote. So it does say how important this race is,” said Gibbs.

He says getting his name out to voters is the most critical task. His effort leading up to Tuesday will involve a lot of door knocking.

“I see that when I meet with people. When I talk to people and they get to feel me out, looking me in the eyes, get a feel for my vibe and my aura, they’re almost always big fans. So the more I can meet with people and they can see who I am, the better things are,” said Gibbs.

“People get a certain sense of who you are on TV and mailers and what not. But I think in person is really the best way to do it, especially in an environment where there’s a lot of negative and attack ads being run. “

Polls will open at 7 a.m. Nov. 8 and close at 8 p.m. You can go to the Michigan Voter Information Center to view your sample ballot so you’re familiar with all the races, research the candidates and confirm the location of your polling place.

A reminder to absentee voters: At this point, don’t mail your ballots because the postal service may not get them to the clerk on time. You should drop them off in person at their local clerk’s office or drop box.