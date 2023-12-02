GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thanks to a large donation, Michigan Veteran Homes organizers say members will be able to enjoy more special experiences.

At its Christmas bingo party on Saturday, MVH at Grand Rapids accepted a $38,000 donation from the owners of the Rolling Rock Ranch, which is located in Hersey, and the nonprofit Friends of Rolling Rock Ranch. The funds will benefit each of MVH’s three communities: one in Chesterfield Township, one in Grand Rapids and one in Marquette.

“This is a special day for us at the homes every year,” Ryan Engle, director of development for MVH, said. “The Friends of Rolling Rock Ranch are here, and all year long they hold fundraisers and raise money that they ultimately, every December for the last eight years, come by, throw a pizza party, host bingo and donate it to the work here we’re doing at the homes.”

The goal was always to give back, according to Friends of Rolling Rock Ranch treasurer Don Pyles.

“Although none of us served in the military, all three of our fathers did,” he said. “And so it was an idea to get together and say, ‘OK, how can we give back?'”

Pyles said the initial idea was to host a fun day out, but it grew from there.

“Through the generosity of friends and acquaintances that we had, we started to collect money,” he said. “And that’s when we decided that maybe it was going to be more than a fun day.”

Over the past eight years, the organization has donated a total of $232,000, according to Pyles.

Engle, who works with MVH and is a Marine veteran himself, described Friends of Rolling Rock Ranch as “a prime example of people stepping up and ensuring that those we serve aren’t left behind.”

“It takes a village, really, to serve the men and women who have served us,” he said.

Engle told News 8 that private donations, like those from Friends of Rolling Rock Ranch, go into a special fund and are used to provide “unique life experiences” for veteran members.

“So it doesn’t pay the electric bill. … It just pays for those experiences, extra equipment, things that we wouldn’t otherwise have,” he explained. “This week, we went to a Griffins game. We take our veterans to Whitecaps games. We go on shopping trips to Meijer. … All of the things that maybe we wouldn’t otherwise do is funded through private dollars.”