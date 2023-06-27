GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A library book that was 32 years overdue was returned Tuesday morning to the Grand Rapids Public Library’s main branch.

Tommy Russo said he found the book, The English Language, when he was moving his father out of his home.

“I was 18 when I checked it out,” he said. “Alex English was an underrated basketball player in the 1980s. That’s a book about him growing up in South Carolina.”

The book was found on the ground behind a bookshelf. Its last library due date stamp showed it was meant to be returned to GRPL on Feb. 6, 1991.

“Don’t know what the fines are going to be,” his dad, Tom Russo said.

The library got rid of its late fees in 2020. Since then, books that are not returned in an appropriate amount are time are deemed as lost. The cost of the book is then charged to the card owner’s account.

“We did eradicate fines and part of that is for this exact experience,” said Katie Zychowski, marketing director of GRPL. “A lot of times fines would keep people away, we wanted to eliminate some of that shame with returning a library book or material late. We wanted to take that away and really make sure that the library is a barrier-free space.”

To Russo’s relief, the library did not charge him the cost of the book. Rather, the front desk welcomed the drop-off and Zychowski said they will review the book to see if it is still relevant for future patrons of the library.

“It’s about people who come from a struggle and then succeed. It was a good story; those stories need to be told,” Russo said. “That is a good book. I recommend that book.”