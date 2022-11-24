GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 4,500 runners participated in Grand Rapids’ 30th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

The 5K race, sponsored by Blue Care Network, started off at 8:30 a.m. from at the main entrance of Van Andel Arena on Fulton Street downtown. Runners and walkers of all ages raised money to help Grand Rapids Public School students participate in extracurricular sports.

“The Turkey Trot is our biggest, as the foundation is concerned,” said Holly Visser, development director for GRPS foundation. “We service the charitable arm for the school, and we fundraise for five pillars and sports is our biggest pillar. This is our largest event to support students, so they don’t have to pay to play.”

Corinne Eversole of Grand Rapids said she runs with her two children at the YMCA and decided to bring them out for the Turkey Trot. Her kids ran the mini trot for kids that routed around the block.

The 30th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Grand Rapids on Nov. 24, 2022. (Courtesy Turkey Trot)

“We were just looking for a fun way to get out, start Thanksgiving, a little exercise before the feast,” said Eversole.

“I think it was pretty good because instead of having to run ten laps at the Y I got to just run on a road and see new things,” said her son, Brennan Eversole.

Kendrick Webb has been running the Turkey Trot since 2017 but has not since the pandemic. He says he does it for his health and to support the community.

“The Grand Rapids Public Schools have got to be proud of everybody coming out here today, and we’re all out here to support the Grand Rapids schools and we all like to run, so let’s keep it going,” said Webb.

Last year, the trot raised over $100,000 for GRPS with 4,259 participants. Organizers said they expect to raise a large amount again since 4,504 people ran this year.