300 foster children to receive bikes, helmets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 300 children in foster care are receiving free bikes and helmets — thanks to a partnership between Catholic Charities West Michigan and Meijer.

All the foster children are located in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Traverse City communities, where Catholic Charities provides its foster care program.

Depending on age, the children will receive a bicycle, tricycle or wagon.

The bikes are meant to be a gift that will offer physical activity and the opportunity to meet and play with friends outside this summer.

“We’re funding things, such as summer camps, martial arts, music, athletics,” said Chris Slater, CEO of Catholic Charities West Michigan. “The idea was to provide something the children can use every day, and that’s when we came up with bicycles tricycles and wagons. Almost 300 children will be receiving a bicycle, tricycle or a wagon.”

According to Catholic Charities, the bikes will be delivered to over 22 counties.