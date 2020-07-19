3 shootings in GR: 4 injured, 2 in critical condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after four people were injured in three separate shootings in Grand Rapids overnight.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot. The incident happened on the northeast side of the city.

Another person showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound that police said is not considered life-threatening. The shooting happened on Bemis Street SE near Diamond Avenue SE.

Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Turner Avenue NW near the intersection of 5th Street NW.

Police did not release any additional Sunday morning about the incidents but said they will give updates as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.