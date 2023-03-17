GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hurt in a Friday afternoon wrong-way crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids.

Around 1:30 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to US-131 near Front Street for a wrong-way crash.

Responding troopers learned that a vehicle was traveling southbound in a northbound lane and hit a northbound vehicle.

Both drivers and a passenger in the vehicle that was hit were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

MSP said alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

*Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the time of the crash. We regret the error, which has been fixed.