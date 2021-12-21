3 Michigan hospitals awarded funds in Round 2 of COVID-19 Telehealth program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Michigan hospitals are receiving funding from the second round of the COVID-19 Telehealth program.

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it has approved an additional 68 applications for funding commitments totaling $42,702,383 for Round 2 of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program. This is the FCC’s fifth funding announcement of approved Round 2 applications, bringing the total to over $208 million awarded to health care providers.

“As the impact of new variants continue to challenge our healthcare system, the FCC has worked diligently to review and approve funding commitments as part of our COVID-19 Telehealth Program,” Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “As we head into 2022, the ability to treat patients and loved ones from the safety of their home is of vital importance.”

The FCC said its COVID-19 Telehealth Program supports health care providers in their effort to serve patients by reimbursing for telecommunications services, information services and connected devices that are necessary to provide telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The second round is a $249.95 million federal initiative that builds on the $200 million program established as part of the CARES Act.

In Michigan, the following hospitals were awarded:

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services in Grand Rapids: The hospital was awarded $398,825 to purchase tablets and telehealth software. The equipment will help provide patients with remote mental health care services while reducing the risk of patients and providers transmitting COVID-19.

Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak: As part of a consortium of eight hospitals throughout the state, Beaumont Hospital was awarded $850,789 for the purchase of telehealth software and devices. The FCC said this includes tablets, so providers can offer remote routine, non-urgent care, along with remote specialized care so at-risk patients can avoid emergency room visits and reduce their risk of catching COVID-19.

Kalkaska Memorial Health Center in Kalkaska: The health center was awarded $526,250 for the purchase of remote monitoring software and smartphones for enhanced patient safety. It will also help to facilitate communication between isolated patients and their loved ones.