GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three men who were found guilty of a Kent County crime spree that turned deadly will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

On the night of May 24 last year, 23-year-old Rhishy Manning, 21-year-old Jaheim Hayes-Goree and 24-year-old Javonte Rosa committed a five-hour-long crime spree throughout Kent County which saw them rob several stores at gunpoint, including a Family Dollar on Leonard Street NW near Seward Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The crime spree turned deadly when 50-year-old Joseph Wilder was shot and killed by the trio while he was making a deposit at a Huntington Bank ATM in Byron Township.

Last month, the men were convicted of felony murder, armed robbery, and felony weapons charges. Wednesday, all three men were sentenced to life behind bars without parole.

“I wish you guys could’ve known Joe, I wish you could’ve just stopped, I wish we weren’t here,” said Phil Wilder, brother of Joseph Wilder. “As hard as it is to say this, Joe would say, ‘I would forgive you,’ and he would want you guys to have a chance to live again, a better life, make better choices.”

Prior to being sentenced, Manning did not speak but Rosa and Hayes-Goree apologized to the Wilder family.

“From the deepness of my heart, I’m really sorry for the family of Joseph Wilder, I surely wish the words I’m speaking today could bring that man back but they can’t,” Rosa said.

“I realize that my involvement for all the crimes that were committed were selfish, being that it was for my personal gain, also destructive and traumatic, not only for the victims but their families as well,” Hayes-Goree said.

Hayes-Goree also claimed to Judge Paul Denenfeld that Rosa didn’t take part in Wilder’s murder.

“I’m also wrong for allowing justice to be served on Javonte Rosa for he had no involvement and knew nothing at the time of the murder of Mr. Wilder,” Hayes-Goree said.

A motion for a new trial for Rosa was denied on Wednesday due to procedural issues.

Phil Wilder left the courtroom with one last message of forgiveness for all three men.

“This has been life-changing and you guys have still got your life — Joe don’t. You guys have a chance to still do something good, God bless you,” Wilder said.

All three defendants indicated they plan to appeal.