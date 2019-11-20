3 injured in 3 separate shootings in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after three people were injured in three separate shootings in Grand Rapids overnight.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said around 9 p.m. Tuesday authorities received a report of shots fire near the intersection of Storrs Street SE and College Avenue SE.

A 17-year-old victim was found in the 400 block of Storrs Street with a wound to his thigh and was not cooperative, police said.

No was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Then around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday authorities received multiple calls of shots fired in the 1300 block of Anderson Place NW near Alpine Avenue.

When officers were searching the area, they found two suspects running through the yards. Both were taken into custody and two handguns were found.

A 39-year-old man showed up at the hospital with five gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue SE near Franklin Street SE.

The victim told authorities he was walking in the area when he was shot in the arm. The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening.

Police said officers searched the area but were unable to find a scene or any witnesses to a shooting.

It’s unclear if any of the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.