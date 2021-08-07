3 injured after shots fired near GR bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after three people were hurt when shots were fired near a bar late Friday.

It happened at 11:58 p.m. outside the Metro Grand Rapids bar, located on South Division Avenue near Rose Street.

Grand Rapids police say two people had gunshot wounds when they arrived. It is unclear if the third person was shot or injured some other way during the incident. All three people are adults and are expected to survive.

Police do not have any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.