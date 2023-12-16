GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hurt in a wrong-way crash on US-131 early Saturday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to southbound US-131 near Market Avenue for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a 25-year-old Wyoming woman was driving northbound in the southbound lanes and hit a vehicle and tow truck.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, MSP said.

The drivers of the tow truck and the other vehicle were also hurt. MSP said their injuries were minor.

Troopers believe that alcohol was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.