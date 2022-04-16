GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three men are in the hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday and Grand Rapids police are looking for answers.

Just before 1 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Hall Street SW near Haynes Avenue SW after receiving reports of shots fired at an event venue in the area.

When officers arrived, they only found employees at the scene and no one injured. However, multiple casings were found in the parking lot.

Shortly after, three men arrived at the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. GRPD said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No other information was released on the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This incident remains under investigation.