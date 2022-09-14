GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Students were dismissed early from three Grand Rapids Public Schools buildings due to power outages Wednesday.

The schools affected by the outages included Westwood Middle, Sibley Elementary and Union High.

The district said students at Westwood Middle were dismissed at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Sibley Elementary and Union High students were dismissed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Transportation has been arranged for students and parents have been contacted by automatic phone call, according to the district.

As of around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Consumers Energy outage map showed that power was restored to most areas affected by the outage.