3 families displaced after vehicle catches fire in Grand Rapids garage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three families are without a home Thursday after a vehicle caught fire in a multi-family home attached garage.

Just after 4 p.m., Grand Rapids fire crews were sent to a house on Umatilla Street near Madison Avenue for a reported vehicle fire inside a garage.

Responding crews found heavy black smoke and fire coming from a garage that was attached to a multi-family home. The Grand Rapids Fire Department said that fire has been put out and crews are working to ensure that it doesn’t reignite.

Everyone inside the house had evacuated by the time emergency crews arrived, GRFD said. No one was injured.

Officials said that three families have been displaced, and the American Red Cross has been notified.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.