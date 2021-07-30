3-decade tradition: Mini golf event honoring son returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A family in Grand Rapids is happy to bring back an in-person fundraising event this year after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic.

They have hosted the Brian Bush Memorial Putt-for-Life tournament for three decades, in honor of their son who died from complications due to brain cancer.

Michael and Marge Bush still miss their son after all these years, but have faith in the change they’ve seen in outcomes for other children like him, due in large part to fundraising that supports cancer research.

Brian Bush was treated at St. Jude’s Hospital in 1988, at a time when the survival rate for medulloblastoma was near 10%. Now, it is up to 85%, according to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“St. Jude is nothing short of magical, as you can see, and this is only possible because of generous supporters like you in our community,” the Bushs wrote in a letter on the Putt-for-Life event page.

Michael Bush said they are pleased to bring this event back and are grateful for the support even when they couldn’t host the event in person. Last year, they still raised more than $31,000 through online donations, bringing the total raised over the years to more than $800,000.

Those who would like to contribute to the fundraiser but can’t make it to the miniature golf tournament on Saturday can do so on the online donation page.