3 arrested after crashing stolen car on S-Curve

Police investigating after a stolen car crashed on the S-Curve in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three juveniles were arrested after police said they crashed a stolen car on the S-Curve.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on northbound US-131 at the S-Curve in downtown Grand Rapids.

Lt. Terry Dixon told News 8 after the car spun out and crashed into the sidewall, officer found it parked at the Holiday Inn on Pearl Street.

The suspects ran away from the scene, but officers were able to track them down and take them into custody.

No one was injured in the crash.