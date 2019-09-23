GRPD IDs 2nd homicide victim, asks for public’s help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The second of two men shot and killed in Grand Rapids early Saturday was identified Monday as police made a plea to the public to “step up” and help solve the crimes.

The death of 64-year-old Terry Junior Wilks marked the city’s 13th homicide of the year, four more than all of 2018 and even with the totals from each of the previous two years. The 12th homicide happened only about an hour earlier, when Markese Boyd was shot and killed.

“What occurred this weekend shouldn’t be acceptable in any community,” Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Payne told reporters Monday afternoon. “We’ll take whatever tips we can to help solve these crimes.”

Anyone with information about any of the shootings can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Boyd, 29, was shot around 2 a.m. Saturday on Ionia Avenue SW near Shelby Street. Wilks was shot multiple times around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Diamond Avenue SE and Sigsbee Street. Both men died at the hospital.

On Saturday night, two people were injured in separate shootings, one of which happened at a vigil for Boyd.

During a press conference, Payne said it was too early to speculate on whether any of the victims were the intended targets or whether any of the shootings were related. He said a person of interest had been identified in one of the murders and that detectives were following leads on the other, but no one had been arrested.

He urged the community to come forward to help solve the murders, saying there had been a “lack of cooperation” from victims and witnesses.

“We have to break down that code of silence,” Payne said. “It’s not acceptable. It’s only harming the community when these incidents occur.”

He said there would be increased patrols in areas where there has been violence and said that he was looking to put more officers on the streets on overtime.

“We will continue to pursue them if they’re out there doing these acts of violence,” Payne said of the shooters, adding that they should turn themselves in.