2nd person faces charges in Grand Rapids riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A second person is facing charges in connection to the rioting in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told News 8 that Alexandria Lyons, 22, of Grandville, faces one count of inciting a riot and one count of malicious destruction of property. She is accused of encouraging the destruction of windows at 82 Ionia Avenue, which houses the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lyons, who has a history of drug convictions and was involved in a social media indecent exposure case in 2014, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Adrian Baker’s mug shot.

On Monday, Adrian Baker, 18, of Gobles, was the first formal charged in connection to Saturday’s rioting. He was charged with riot and larceny charges for allegedly breaking into the Biggby Coffee shop on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle and stealing the “We’re Open” sign. The judge gave him a $5,000 bond.

Becker said this was the first time he has issued “riot” charges, which the law describes as “five or more persons, acting in concert, to wrongfully engage in violent conduct, thereby intentionally or recklessly causing/creating serious risk of public terror or alarm.”