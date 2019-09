Emergency responders on 29th Street near Breton Road SE after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle. (Sept. 10, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are on the scene of a serious crash on Grand Rapids’ south side.

It happened near the intersection of 29th Street and Breton Road SE.

Police haven’t released any information about the circumstances of the crash, but witnesses told News 8 that a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle.

It’s not yet known how serious the injuries are.

29th Street is shut down east of Breton Road SE.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.