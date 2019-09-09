PD: 3 injured in crash in Grand Rapids

Emergency responders on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 28th Street SE and Eastern Avenue in Grand Rapids. (Sept. 8, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hospitalized, at least one of them in critical condition, after a crash on Grand Rapids’ south side Sunday night.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of 28th Street SE and Eastern Avenue.

Police said three people, all women, were injured. Their names and ages weren’t released.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating. It had a forensics team on the scene Sunday night.

The road was shut down in the area while emergency responders were working.