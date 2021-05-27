$26 million worth of improvements planned for GR’s streets and sidewalks

The city has $26 million worth of construction projects planned to fix up streets and sidewalks this year. (courtesy Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will be doing $26 million worth of improvements to city streets and sidewalks this year.

The improvements are planned throughout the summer and into the fall, as part of the Vital Streets program. The program has improved 514 miles of streets since 2014, the city said in a Thursday release, with plans on improving 22 more miles this year.

The city has over 100 projects planned throughout the city to fix up various streets, sidewalks and bridges. The projects will aim to improve infrastructure for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Some sidewalk repair projects will temporarily blocks some resident’s driveways. They city will give a 48 hour notice to inform residents if their driveway will be unavailable. Those projects typically take about one week, the city said.

Sidewalk repairs are currently planned for:

Through the end of June: In the area bounded by Walker Avenue NW, Leonard Street NW, Alpine Avenue NW and Richmond Street NW in the First Ward.

From July through August: In the area bounded by Eastern Avenue SE, Hall Street SE, Giddings Avenue SE and Franklin Street SE in the Third Ward.

From September through November: In the area bounded by Fuller Avenue NE, Michigan Street NE, Leonard Street NE and I-96 in the Second Ward.

For more information go to grandrapidsmi.gov or call 616.456.3000 or 311.