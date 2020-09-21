251 GR promise scholarship students attend GRCC this semester

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College welcomed the first group of Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship students this fall.

The college said 251 students enrolled for the Fall 2020 semester, which is the first for Grand Rapids Zone students to be enrolled at GRCC.

The scholarship, which was approved earlier this year, funds 60 credits, which is a two-year degree. Students can attend GRCC full-time or part-time with the scholarship and have five years to complete their degree.

GRCC said each Promise Zone student will be assigned an academic advisor and a student coach who will help them while they attend the college.

More information about the scholarship can be found on the promise zone’s website. You can also email promisezone@grcc.edu.