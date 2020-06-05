24-hour vigil to mark Breonna Taylor’s birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil for Breonna Taylor, a Grand Rapids native who was shot and killed by police in Louisville, will be held downtown tonight on what would have been her 27th birthday.

Starting at 9 p.m., people attending the 24-hour vigil can bring flowers and tributes and sign a birthday card.

Taylor was shot and killed March 13 after plainclothes officers executing a “no-knock” warrant entered her apartment for a drug sting. Saying he thought they were being robbed, Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire on them. They returned fire and Taylor was shot eight times.

The Grand Rapids gathering is part of a nationwide movement to support Taylor.