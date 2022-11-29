GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library announced it will now have hold lockers at three branch locations.

The holder lockers are 24/7 self-service units where patrons can check out items that they placed on hold. Items, including books, music and movies can be put on hold through the library’s online catalog.

Once the items are ready for pickup, you will need to scan your library card or type in your library card number at the selected hold locker. The locker will open with your items inside.

The hold lockers are available at the following branch locations:

Ottawa Hills, located at 1150 Giddings Avenue SE

Seymour, located at 2350 Eastern Avenue SE

West Side, located at 713 Bridge Street NW

More information about the hold lockers can be found on GRPL’s website.