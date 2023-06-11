GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A school book fair brings memories of erasers, excitement and new books, but it’s not the same memory for everyone. For some kids, those new books aren’t affordable and they also may not see themselves represented in the stories.

That’s why Chinyere Aririguzo decided to create an adult book fair, hoping to heal an adult’s inner child and showcase the work of Black, Indigenous and people of color authors and artists.

“Making sure that people who historically haven’t felt seen feel seen,” Aririguzo said.

first annual Bookish book fair ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation. It had activities including a DJ, a bar, book and art vendors and a raffle.

“It’s 21 and up, but it’s open to the community. Everyone is welcome here. Every walk of life is welcome here,” Phalesa Kyes, the owner of By Phalesha Events and organizer of the event, said. “And what that’s doing inside these four walls is saying, ‘You’re welcome, I’m welcome, we’re both here, let’s heal, let’s have fun.’ We have a DJ, we have mimosas, we have ways to bring people together and connect over books, connect over art, connect over just being a member in this community.”

All of the proceeds for the event went to The Diatribe, a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit that connects art and activism.

Organizers for Bookish said they want to hold the event next year and that it could be bigger.