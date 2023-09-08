GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa Hills High School is getting new football gear thanks to the Detroit Lions.

The Bengals received a $20,000 grant thanks to the Touchdown in Your Town program, according to a release from Grand Rapids Public Schools. Through the program, the Lions — alongside Kroger, the United Dairy Industry of Michigan and Planet Fitness — support Michigan high schools by providing equipment, technology, apparel and funds.

In a statement, GRPS Athletic Director Marcus Harris said the $20,000 grant would go toward new football equipment, protective gear, training equipment and apparel.

The school’s former head coach, Christian Verley, wrote the grant proposal to nominate the Ottawa Hills Bengals.

“The money will mean much-needed field equipment to help scholar-athletes practice with the state-of-the-art football equipment,” Verley said in a statement.

The Touchdown in Your Town program came with another perk: Last month, the winning schools got the chance to travel to Detroit.

There, at Ford Field, the grants were announced and dinner was served, according to GRPS.

Then, the Bengals and the other winning schools got to see the Lions in action during a preseason game against the New York Giants.

“Our scholars had a great time,” Harris said in a statement.