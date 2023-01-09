GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum’s 2023 Concerts Under the Stars lineup has been released.

The concert series brings together local musical and visual artists in a two-night event in the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium.

“I like to describe it as the next-generation of laser light shows, which we have,” Sara Olson, marketing manager at GRPM, said. “If you’re a fan of our Queen Light Show, our Led Zeppelin Light Show, this is really the next step. You have live music paired with these visuals that are one of a kind. They’re made for these performances in the planetarium dome and you’ll probably never see them again.”

The museum said the concert series has become a staple of the underground West Michigan music scene and features a wide variety of music.

“We’ve got a little bit of punk, a little bit of soul, we’ve got a little bit of to-be-determined,” Olson said.

The Jan. 26 and 27 concert will feature Earth Radio, a Grand Rapids-based group that blends together elements of funk, rock, soul and progressive jazz, and video artist Nate Eizenga.

The Feb. 23 and 24 concerts will feature Phabies, a group formed in 2018 that embraces the spirit and culture of the DIY scene, and visual artist K. B. Brown.

The March 23 and 24 event will feature Jordan Hamilton, cellist and vocalist whose music is influenced by hip-hop avant grade and folk-soul, and visual artist Emily Hromi.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the concert. The planetarium doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

“I do recommend getting there when doors open because that’s when the bar will open and then you’ll have about a good hour before the concert starts to kind of explore (the museum),” Olson said.

Tickets are $20 per person and $16 for museum members. Children are invited but must attend with an adult. To purchase tickets, listen to the musicians’ works or learn more, click here.