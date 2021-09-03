2021 Grand Rapids Santa Parade canceled due to COVID-19

Santa Claus came to downtown Grand Rapids during the Art Van Santa Parade on Nov. 23, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year’s Grand Rapids Santa Parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The parade was canceled “after much consideration,” event organizers said on the parade’s website.

The annual event was also canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are plans for it to return in 2022.

“We are already planning on returning in 2022 in a spectacular way!” the website says.

Other local holiday parades have announced plans to return this year. Both the annual Battle Creek Christmas Parade and the annual Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20.