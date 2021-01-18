2021 Grand Rapids Boat Show canceled amid COVID concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers have canceled the 2021 Grand Rapids Boat Show due the pandemic, with plans for its return in 2022.

Cancellation of the show, which was scheduled to run from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22 at DeVos Place, comes out of safety and health concerns for exhibiters, vendors and consumers, according to show producer ShowSpan Inc.

ShowSpan had already canceled its first three Grand Rapids shows of the year due to COVID concerns: the Michigan International Auto Show, the Remodeling and New Homes Show and the Camper, Travel and RV Show.

“We remain hopeful that things will begin to look markedly different moving into the spring season,” said Henri Boucher, ShowSpan show producer and vice president. “As the vaccine administration ramps up and people continue to follow experts’ guidance, we feel we may be able to execute our late-season shows.”

ShowSpan’s next Grand Rapids event, the 2021 West Michigan Home & Garden Show, is still scheduled for March 4 to March 7 at DeVos Place.

Online:

ShowSpan.com