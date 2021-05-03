2021 5/3 Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens lineup announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The complete lineup the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens was announced Monday.
The 28-show series starts July 18 and ends in September. It is one of three concert series Meijer Gardens is hosting this year.
Tickets will go on presale for members on June 26 at 9.a.m., during which they can save $5 per ticket. On July 10 at 9 a.m. tickets will go on sale for general public. There will be 1,900 general admission tickets available for each concert.
Tickets can be purchased at eTix.com, or by calling 1-800-514-etix. More information can be found at MeijerGardens.org.
Here’s this year’s lineup. All ticket prices are listed in the following order: presale/member/public.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 18 ($73/$76/$78)
The Grand Rapids Symphony conducted by Bob Bernhardt, Principal Pops Conductor | July 22 ($55/$58/$60 public)
The Verve Pipe | July 24 ($35/$38/$40)
Collective Soul | July 25 ($58/$61/$63)
Pink Martini (featuring China Forbes) with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 29 ($69/$72/$74)
Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) | August 5 ($38/$41/$43)
Kansas | August 6 ($65/$68/$70)
Emmylou Harris + Los Lobos | August 8 ($75/$78/$80)
Harry Connick, Jr. and His Band – Time to Play! | August 9 ($100/$103/$105)
America | August 11 ($62/$65/$67)
Umphrey’s McGee | August 12 ($44/$47/$49)
Mat Kearney | August 13 ($48/$51/$53)
Shakey Graves | August 16 ($37/$40/$42)
Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro | August 18 ($57/$60/$62)
38 Special | August 19 ($53/$56/$58)
The Beach Boys | August 20 ($68/$71/$73)
Squeeze | August 22 ($55/$58/$60)
Ani DiFranco | August 23 ($48/$51/$53)
Colin Hay of Men at Work | August 26 ($45/$48/$50)
St. Paul & The Broken Bones | August 27 ($35/$38/$40)
Old Crow Medicine Show | August 29 ($49/$52/$54)
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue | September 1 ($52/$55/$57)
Indigo Girls | September 2 ($56/$59/$61)
O.A.R. | September 9 ($75/$78/$80)
Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama | September 12 ($50/$53/$55)
Toad the Wet Sprocket | September 15 ($42/$45/$47)
Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo | September 16 ($65/$68/$70)
Lettuce + Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph | September 19 ($45/$48/$50)