Santa Claus came to downtown Grand Rapids during the Art Van Santa Parade on Nov. 23, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2020 Grand Rapids Jaycees Santa Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers announced Thursday.

The parade was set to take place on Nov. 21.

Though the event has been canceled, organizers are encouraging the community to celebrate in spirit. They plan to announce other ways for people to celebrate soon.

Organizers say keep an eye out on Facebook and other social media pages of how the community can still come together to celebrate.