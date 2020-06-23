2020 Grand Rapids Pride Festival officially canceled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This will be the first year since 1988 that Grand Rapids will not be hosting a pride festival.

The Grand Rapids Pride Center announced Tuesday that the 2020 Grand Rapids Pride Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, the organization plans to host next year’s pride festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The festival is the pride center’s largest fundraising event which helps fund the youth programs, health screenings, therapy assistance program and more.

Donations can be made to Grand Rapids Pride Center online. More information on how you can help the GRPC can be found on its website.