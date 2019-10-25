2019 Halloween trick or treat times in West Michigan

(WOOD) — It’s that time of year when kids don their Halloween costumes in search of spooky treats in neighborhoods across West Michigan!

We’ve compiled a list of local Halloween events, as well as recommended trick or treat times available for the area.

If you know of an event or a time that isn’t listed, please email us the details and valid URL at ReportIt@woodtv.com.

LOCAL EVENTS

ADA
Oct. 27, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | The Community Church | Event details

ALLEGAN
Oct. 31, 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Downtown businesses | Event details

BATTLE CREEK
Oct. 25, 6: p.m. | Downtown Battle Creek | Event details

Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. |  Parking lot across from Battle Creek HS | Event details

BRONSON
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Bronson Public Library | Event details

BURNIPS
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Burnips United Methodist Church | Event details

CASCADE TOWNSHIP
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Cascade Fire Station 1 | Event Details

COOPERSVILLE
Oct. 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Downtown Coopersville | Event details

DOUGLAS
Oct. 26, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Berry Field | Event Details

EAST GRAND RAPIDS
Oct. 26, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Gaslight Village | Event Details

GALESBURG
Oct. 25, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Behind City Hall | Event details

GRAND RAPIDS
Oct. 25, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | The Salvation Army Kroc Corps Community Center | Event details

Oct. 29, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Pearl Street Big Boy | Event details

Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Madison Square Church | Event details

GRAND HAVEN
Oct. 31, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Third St. to Harbor Ave. | Event details

GREENVILLE
Oct. 31, 3:30 – 5 p.m. | Downtown Greenville | Event details

Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Greenville Steel Sales | Event details

HAMILTON
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Cultivate Community Church | Event details

HOLLAND
Oct. 26, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Holland | Event details

HUDSONVILLE
Oct. 25, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson | Event details

Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Jenison Bible Church | Event details

KALAMAZOO
Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Milham Park Event details

KENT CITY
Oct. 26, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Family Farm and Home (Sparta) | Event details

NEWAYGO
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Downtown – multiple events | Event details

PAW PAW
Oct. 31, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Downtown Paw Paw | Event details

PORTAGE
Oct. 27, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Oakland Drive Christian Church | Event details

SAUGATUCK
Oct. 25, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Coughlin Park | Event details

Oct. 26, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Wicks Park | Event Details

SOUTH HAVEN
Oct. 31, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Michigan Maritime Museum | Event details

SPRING LAKE
Oct. 31., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. |102 W. Savage St. | Event details

WEST OLIVE
Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Ottawa Reformed Church | Event details

ZEELAND
Oct. 31, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Downtown – Main Street | Event Details

RECOMMENDED RESIDENTIAL TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES

(All listings for Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 unless otherwise specified)

  • Ada Township: No established time
  • Allendale Township: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Allegan: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Battle Creek: No recommended time; use discretion
  • Bronson: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Byron Township: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Caledonia Township: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Coldwater: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Dorr Township: No recommended time 
  • Douglas: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Emmett Township: 5:30 – 8 p.m.
  • Georgetown Township: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Grand Haven: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Grand Rapids: Dusk – 8 p.m.
  • Grandville: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Hastings: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Green Street also shut down to vehicle traffic between Broadway and Cass for Trick-or-Treating)
  • Ionia: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Kalamazoo: No recommended time
  • Kentwood: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Lowell: 5:30 -8 p.m.
  • Muskegon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Norton Shores: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Portland: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Rockford: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sparta: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Spring Lake: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Walker: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | More
  • Wayland: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Wyoming: No recommended hours; use discretion
  • Zeeland: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

