2019 Halloween trick or treat times in West Michigan

(WOOD) — It’s that time of year when kids don their Halloween costumes in search of spooky treats in neighborhoods across West Michigan!
We’ve compiled a list of local Halloween events, as well as recommended trick or treat times available for the area.
If you know of an event or a time that isn’t listed, please email us the details and valid URL at ReportIt@woodtv.com.
LOCAL EVENTS
ADA
Oct. 27, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | The Community Church | Event details
ALLEGAN
Oct. 31, 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Downtown businesses | Event details
BATTLE CREEK
Oct. 25, 6: p.m. | Downtown Battle Creek | Event details
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Parking lot across from Battle Creek HS | Event details
BRONSON
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Bronson Public Library | Event details
BURNIPS
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Burnips United Methodist Church | Event details
CASCADE TOWNSHIP
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Cascade Fire Station 1 | Event Details
COOPERSVILLE
Oct. 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Downtown Coopersville | Event details
DOUGLAS
Oct. 26, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Berry Field | Event Details
EAST GRAND RAPIDS
Oct. 26, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Gaslight Village | Event Details
GALESBURG
Oct. 25, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Behind City Hall | Event details
GRAND RAPIDS
Oct. 25, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | The Salvation Army Kroc Corps Community Center | Event details
Oct. 29, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Pearl Street Big Boy | Event details
Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Madison Square Church | Event details
GRAND HAVEN
Oct. 31, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Third St. to Harbor Ave. | Event details
GREENVILLE
Oct. 31, 3:30 – 5 p.m. | Downtown Greenville | Event details
Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Greenville Steel Sales | Event details
HAMILTON
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Cultivate Community Church | Event details
HOLLAND
Oct. 26, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Downtown Holland | Event details
HUDSONVILLE
Oct. 25, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson | Event details
Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Jenison Bible Church | Event details
KALAMAZOO
Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Milham Park | Event details
KENT CITY
Oct. 26, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Family Farm and Home (Sparta) | Event details
NEWAYGO
Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Downtown – multiple events | Event details
PAW PAW
Oct. 31, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Downtown Paw Paw | Event details
PORTAGE
Oct. 27, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Oakland Drive Christian Church | Event details
SAUGATUCK
Oct. 25, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Coughlin Park | Event details
Oct. 26, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Wicks Park | Event Details
SOUTH HAVEN
Oct. 31, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Michigan Maritime Museum | Event details
SPRING LAKE
Oct. 31., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. |102 W. Savage St. | Event details
WEST OLIVE
Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Ottawa Reformed Church | Event details
ZEELAND
Oct. 31, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Downtown – Main Street | Event Details
RECOMMENDED RESIDENTIAL TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES
(All listings for Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 unless otherwise specified)
- Ada Township: No established time
- Allendale Township: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Allegan: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Battle Creek: No recommended time; use discretion
- Bronson: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Byron Township: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Caledonia Township: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Coldwater: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Dorr Township: No recommended time
- Douglas: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Emmett Township: 5:30 – 8 p.m.
- Georgetown Township: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Grand Haven: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Grand Rapids: Dusk – 8 p.m.
- Grandville: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Hastings: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Green Street also shut down to vehicle traffic between Broadway and Cass for Trick-or-Treating)
- Ionia: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Kalamazoo: No recommended time
- Kentwood: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Lowell: 5:30 -8 p.m.
- Muskegon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Norton Shores: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Portland: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Rockford: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sparta: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Spring Lake: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Walker: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | More
- Wayland: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wyoming: No recommended hours; use discretion
- Zeeland: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
