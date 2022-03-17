GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ArtPrize winner will stay in West Michigan. ArtPrize organizers have announced “Crucifixion,” the 2011 Grand Prize winner, will be moved to the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids.

The giant stained glass mosaic features Jesus Christ dying on the cross. The 9-foot-by-13-foot mosaic was created by California artist Mia Tavonatti.

After taking home the $250,000 public vote prize, “Crucifixion” was installed at Cornerstone University’s Seminary Building as part of a long-term loan. With that loan expired, ArtPrize wanted to find a permanent home for the piece and keep it in the community.

“Mia Tavonatti’s ‘Crucifixion’ is one of our most popular Grand Prize winners ever,” ArtPrize founder Rick DeVos said in a release. “We’re thrilled that the diocese will give this great artwork a permanent home for Grand Rapids residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The piece is expected to be installed at the diocese in June. Michael Lown, the chancellor and chief financial officer for the Grand Rapids Diocese, said he is excited to give it a new home.

“The piece depicts a central event of our faith — Jesus Christ died to save us,” Lown said in a release. “We are grateful to the leadership of ArtPrize for reaching out to make this donation possible.”