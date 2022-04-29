GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man suspected of killing two people 17 years ago has been brought back to Grand Rapids to face charges, police say.

Edgar Lopez and Dipakkumar Patel were shot dead on Feb. 13, 2005, in a home on Buchanan Avenue SW near Dickinson Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department identified two suspects: Miguel Vidana and Ricardo Fabela Jr. Murder charges were issued, but both had fled the state.

Fabela was believed to be in Zacatecas in central Mexico. In 2013, police in Mexico got a provisional arrest warrant for him, but they didn’t actually arrest him until April 2019.

Fabela, now 36, was ultimately returned to Grand Rapids on Wednesday and booked into the county jail. He had not been arraigned as of Friday.

Vidana was arrested in El Paso, Texas, in November 2007. He was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to between 22 and 50 years in prison.