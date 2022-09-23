GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help make the city look a little greener.

The community tree planting is called “Neighborwoods” and is part of the Mayor Rosalynn Bliss’ “Greening Initiative.” The goal of the movement is to fill in 10,000 of Grand Rapids’ roughly 30,000 tree vacancies and grow the tree canopy to 40% across the city.

The City of Grand Rapids and several other organizations are looking for 200 volunteers and community members to come together to plant 200 trees and give away 50 more for an event at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center.

There will be three planting sessions:

Sept. 30: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 1: 9 a.m. to noon

Oct. 1: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to volunteer, visit the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks website.