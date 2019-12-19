2 West Michigan girls granted wish live on “GMA”

Students at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School watching two of their classmates on “Good Morning America” Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday morning was special for two little girls from West Michigan.

“This one is so close to home for me because these people are from West Michigan,” said Ginger Zee on “Good Morning America.”

Their unique story of friendship and hardships aired for the nation Thursday morning on “Good Morning America.”

“Emily is a true little warrior, she comes in everyday happy smiling happy to be at school, even when she is feeling pain or tired,” said Cindy Novitsky — Emily Morton’s Kindergarten teacher at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in Grand Rapids.

“Langley is very spunky happy very giggly, she is very determined, just a little fighter,” Kellie Sutherland, who is Langley Schillim’s kindergarten teacher.

Emily Morton was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder at just 7-weeks-old.

She was about 3 years old when she met Langley at school. The two hit it off and became instant best friends.

“Giggly, giggle, like girls at a slumber party, very happy and loving on each other hugging,” their teachers said.

The girls had no idea then how important and strong their bond would become.

One year ago, Langley Schillim was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“I took Emily up to the hospital to see Langley and that is the first time Emily sat on the hospital bed with her friend from school and they compared IV sites,” said Jennifer Morton, Emily’s mom.

The two girls became wish kids through Make-A-Wish Michigan. Both girls told their Make-A-Wish Michigan coordinators they wanted to go to Disney World but there was a caveat. They wanted to go together.

Thursday, their wishes came true live on “Good Morning America” when they found out they and their families would be going to Disney together in May.

“Not only are both of you going with the ears, girls. Girls, your whole families are going to Disney World,” Zee said.

The entire student body at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School was watching it live Thursday morning.

A life changing trip for two strong little girls fighting every day.