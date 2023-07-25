GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2023, which includes a track and field star, a former NFL player and a champion bowler.

Five people and one civic group will be inducted: Cameron Bradfield, Bob Cassleman, Kathy DeBoer, Billy Orlikowski, Dave Sukup and the Grand Rapids Jaycees.

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Chairman Mark Kimball described the group as “another incredible class that demonstrates achievement as athletes and coaches at the highest levels, but also recognizes community impact, fundraising and leadership” in a Tuesday release.

The induction ceremony will take place in the fall at Van Andel Arena.

CAMERON BRADFIELD

Bradfield played football at Grand Rapids’ Creston High School, and he was an All-American offensive lineman at Grand Valley State University. Then, starting in 2011, Bradfield played four seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

BOB CASSLEMAN

Cassleman was a track and field star at Grand Rapids Catholic Central. He went on to Michigan State University, where he become a five-time All-American hurdler. Cassleman also won 13 Big Ten titles, and at the NCAA Championships, he posted eight top-10 finishes. He was inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. After his time at MSU, Cassleman coached at Washington State University.

KATHY DEBOER

DeBoer played several sports at Grand Rapids Christian High School and MSU, including volleyball and basketball. She also played professional basketball with the Minnesota Fillies. Then, DeBoer won awards as a volleyball coach at the University of Kentucky.

BILLY ORLIKOWSKI

Orlikowski was a local bowling champion. As an amateur, he won three ABC/USBC national championships. Orlikowski also bowled on the PBA tour for a decade. He was inducted into the Grand Rapids Bowling Hall of Fame in 2016.

DAVE SUKUP

Sukup will receive the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award. At Grand Rapids’ Union High School, Sukup played several sports. Then, he coached at Forest Hills Northern High School for 49 years, including 40 as a tennis coach. Sukup won 16 state tennis titles and was named a national coach of the year during his years coaching tennis.

GRAND RAPIDS JAYCEES