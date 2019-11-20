2 sought after delivery driver robbed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a pizza delivery driver in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue NE in the city’s Belknap Lookout neighborhood.

A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver told police two suspects robbed him as he delivered an order. One suspect came out from the side of the house and distracted the driver while the second suspect came up behind and assaulted the driver, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

The first suspect was described as a man around 18 to 25 years old, 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with scruffy facial hair, dark blonde or light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie or coat.

The second suspect was described as a man around 18 to 20 years old, 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up hoodie or coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.