2 shot while in parked car in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in southeast Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that two people were shot while in a parked car on Umatilla Street, north of Hall Street. The driver pulled into the parking lot of the Grand Rapids Fire Department station on S. Division Avenue between Hall and Burton streets because a train was blocking the route to the hospital and called police shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the arm and the passenger, a 20-year-old, was struck in the head. Both of their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.