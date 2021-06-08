2 shot in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two people were shot in southeast Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that authorities were called shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of gunshots near the intersection of Franklin Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

One of the victims was found with two gunshot wounds near the intersection of Franklin and Eastern. The other victim was found with one gunshot wound a block away on Geneva Avenue SE near the intersection of Franklin, according to GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

No suspect information was released.

Adams said both incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.