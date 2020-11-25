2 shot in Grand Rapids, no arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were shot on the southeast side of the city early Wednesday.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Stahl Drive, off E Paris Avenue and 28th Street.

Grand Rapids police say the two victims are at Spectrum Blodgett Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Witnesses told police the suspects ran in different directions, but at least one told police that one of them ran into one of the hotels in the area.

Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

